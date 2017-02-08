Cognizant to return $3.4 bn to shareholders over next two years

Nasdaq-listed IT services and solutions firm Technology Solutions today announced that its plans to return $3.4 billion to shareholders over the next two years through a combination of share repurchases and dividends.

While the company has in the past also used the share buyback platform, it is for the first time that will be giving back to shareholders via dividends.

"As part of this plan, the company expects to commence a $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) in the first quarter of 2017, initiate a regular quarterly cash of $0.15 per share commencing in the second quarter of 2017, and repurchase shares of $1.2 billion in the open market during 2017 and 2018," said the company in a statement.

Beginning in 2019, the Company plans to return approximately 75 per cent of its US free cash flow on an ongoing basis to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

The capital return plan will be funded by current U.S. cash balances, future cash flows from U.S. operations and incremental debt financing and is designed to preserve the Company's financial flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities. The Board of Directors intends to continue to review the capital return plan for potential future increases, including the quarterly dividend, subject to Company financial performance, economic outlook and any other relevant considerations.

"We are pleased to announce a comprehensive program that will enhance total return for Cognizant," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer. "Today's actions reflect the Board's confidence in the company's long-term strategy, which will drive sustainable revenue and earnings growth and greatly accelerate capital return, while ensuring that maintains the ability to invest in the business and financial strength and flexibility."