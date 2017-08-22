Coke is examining a crateful of new products to regain the fizz in sales

A single-digit fall in sales in the first quarter of calendar 2017 after years of steady growth, and a steep Goods and Service Tax rate of 40 per cent, up from 32-33 per cent before, have been a double whammy for The Coca-Cola Company in India. Now, T Krishnakumar, the newly appointed president heading a new team at the top, is working on a new formula to put the fizz back in the company’s performance. “My formula is to provide consumers a wider choice that is not limited to only sparkling beverages and let them finally decide,” says Krishnakumar ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?