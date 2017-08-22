Coke is examining a crateful of new products to regain the fizz in sales

A single-digit fall in sales in the first quarter of calendar 2017 after years of steady growth, and a steep Goods and Service Tax rate of 40 per cent, up from 32-33 per cent before, have been a double whammy for The Coca-Cola Company in India. Now, T Krishnakumar, the newly appointed president heading a new team at the top, is working on a new formula to put the fizz back in the company’s performance. “My formula is to provide consumers a wider choice that is not limited to only sparkling beverages and let them finally decide,” says Krishnakumar ...