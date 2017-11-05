Coke's splash in local flavours

Beverages maker Coca-Cola has announced at the just concluded World Food India event the launch of an initiative that will expand its Minute Maid portfolio with a number of region-specific juice variants that promise to bring familiar local flavours to the fore while empowering farmers. It also launched a frozen fruit dessert to mark its entry in India into the “Beverage Plus” category, as part of a global strategy to widen its products beyond carbonated drinks, while signing a pact with the ministry of food processing industries to invest $1.7 billion in the agri ecosystem ...