Colgate announces March quarter 2018 results, sales rise 6.4 %

Net income rose to $634 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $570 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier

Reuters 

Colgate-Palmolive Co reported higher quarterly revenue on Friday, as the world's largest toothpaste maker saw more demand for its oral, personal and home care products in Europe and North America.

Net sales rose 6.4 percent to $4 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate of $4.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $634 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $570 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
First Published: Fri, April 27 2018. 18:16 IST

