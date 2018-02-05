Colgate-Palmolive Q3 beats estimates, net profit up 33.5% to Rs 1.70 bn

FMCG India on Monday reported a rise of 33.50 per cent in its net profit at Rs 1.7065 billion ( Rs 170.65 crore) for the third quarter ended December 2017 led by volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.2782 billion in October-December period of the last year, India said in a BSE filing. Its total income was up 4.01 per cent to Rs 10.4236 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 10.0212 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. "Excluding the accounting impact of GST implementation, net sales increased by 19 per cent over the previous year .

Volume increased by 12 per cent," India said in a statement. Colgate-Palmolive's total expense stood at Rs 7.9047 billion as against Rs 8.1133 billion, down 2.57 per cent from the previous fiscal. Shares of India were trading 0.53 per cent up at Rs 1,120.95 apiece on BSE today.