Colgate-Palmolive to pay Rs 4 a share as dividend for payout of 131 cr

Colgate Palmolive India stock was trading 1.15 per cent up at Rs 1,081.95 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FMCG firm Colgate Palmolive India on Monday said it has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for 2017-18, which will see a total payout of Rs 131 crore, including dividend distribution tax.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, with face value Re 1 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.


It will be on the paid up equity share capital of Rs 27.20 crore involving a total payout of Rs 131 crore, including dividend distribution tax, it added.

The record date for payment of the dividend is December 19, 2017.

First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 14:59 IST

