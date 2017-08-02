Combat pollution with right lifestyle choices: GAIL India Campaign

Taking a leaf out of Tata Tea’s Jaago Re pitch, which gave a call for social transformation through action in real life, GAIL India has come up with the “Hawa Badlo” campaign urging citizens to make small but meaningful changes in their lives to fight the menace of pollution. The state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company’s cause marketing anthem has been sung by Bollywood singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali. The song captures the story of a young boy struggling to realise his dream of becoming a gymnast as he battles with air ...