Cuemath creates comic-book characters to help students learn mathematics

Bengaluru-based education technology start-up Cuemath has created comic-book characters to help students learn mathematics. Backed by CapitalG, formerly Google Capital, the company hopes to tell compelling stories to children aged five to 13, and teach them mathematics in the process to be delivered digitally. The comics will tie in with the mathematical concepts students learn in Cuemath centres. “I was a fan of Harry Potter and became part of that universe for seven years. We are trying to create a world that kids can identify with and become part of. ...