Coming soon at McDonald's: A masala dosa burger and anda bhurji

Fast food restaurant chain, Mcdonald's is planning a breakfast revolution with a wide menu that will range from masala dosa burgers to anda bhurji, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

Apart from masala dosa burgers, it will also sell spinach & corn and hash brown brioches, along with plain and masala scrambled eggs, waffles and hotcakes. The new menu, a combination of continental and Indian dishes, will be launched this weekend, initially in and then across India, further said the financial daily.

In the past, a host of foreign fast food chains and restaurants have been inspired with the local Indian flavour and cuisines and have curated their menu accordingly to lure the locals. Business Standard brings you a list of Indianised dishes being served at quick service restaurants.

Subway: An American fast food restaurant franchise, Subway, primarily sells submarine sandwiches, also known as subs, opened its first restaurant in New Delhi in 2001. Its menu comprises of various Indianised dishes. It introduced the vegetarian Chatpata Chana, a sub, along with their existing menu to give customers more options that appeal to Indian tastebuds.

Taco Bell: California-based fast-food restaurant, is known for a variety of Texan and foods, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos. To woo Indian customers it has included Tikka Masala Burritos in its menu.

Burger King: Abbreviated as BK, the fast-food restaurant was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, is a Florida-based restaurant chain. Among a variety of burgers it offers its customers worldwide, the Chicken Tandoori Grill, found its way in the Indian menus.

Domino's Pizza: Headquartered in Michigan, United States, the fast food restaurant is one of the most popular chains in the country. It has a host of dishes that have a localised flavour. It came up with Peppy Paneer pizzas for the country's vegetarian population.

Dunkin' Donuts: An American global donut company and coffee house chain, was launched in India in 2012. When it opened in India, Dunkin' released a mango doughnut, and later for Diwali, introduced flavors like the motichoor ladoo donut and the gulab jamun donut said a WSJ article.

Pizza Hut: Another American chain, known for its Italian-American cuisine menu including pizza and pasta, is a popular chain in the country. Where paneer pizzas targetting the vegetarian population have become common, went a step ahead and introduced Chola & Onion pizza.

Sbarro: It is a chain of pizzeria that specializes in New York style pizza by the slice and other Italian-American cuisine. It also came up with Paneer Makhni and Chicken Makhni pizzas to capture the flavour of India.

Johnny Rockets: Whereas, other fast-food chains have come up with dishes according to the flavour, has come up with burgers — Divine Delhi and NH1 — on the capital's name and the Delhi-Amritsar Highway, respectively.