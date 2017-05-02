Coming this Wednesday: A Sachin Tendulkar branded phone

The company does not have a vast line of product range and is currently offering just a smartphone – t.phone – and high-end tablet – t.book. Both the products are promoted as ‘designed and engineered in India’ and are currently available through major online e-commerce platform and offline retail stores.
Ready for a surprise? We're excited & can’t wait to share it with you all. #srtphone is on its way on 3rd May'17, are you ready? #TwoOfAKind pic.twitter.com/mw5a2NYMHw— Smartron (@smartronindia) April 28, 2017
Only two days left for the launch of our latest #srtphone. Stay tuned! #TwoOfAKind pic.twitter.com/n9McBJW06T— Smartron (@smartronindia) May 1, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU