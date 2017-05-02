Company
Coming this Wednesday: A Sachin Tendulkar branded phone

The srt.phone will become the first-ever signature smartphone endorsed by Sachin Tendulkar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Smartron, an Indian information technology company, is gearing up to launch Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphone on Wednesday in India. 

The company, through its twitter channel, announced the launch date with an image featuring Sachin Tendulkar and a text that reads ‘Something big is on its way’.

The information related to hardware and software of the upcoming smartphone is scarce and the company has kept the lid on such information until the official launch. The smartphone will be called ‘srt.phone’ that reads a little different.

With the launch on Wednesday, the srt.phone will become the first-ever signature smartphone endorsed by Sachin Tendulkar.

Last year, Smartron received an undisclosed amount of funding from cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also a brand ambassador of the company.
The company does not have a vast line of product range and is currently offering just a smartphone – t.phone – and high-end tablet – t.book. Both the products are promoted as ‘designed and engineered in India’ and are currently available through major online e-commerce platform and offline retail stores.

