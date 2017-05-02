Coming this Wednesday: A Sachin Tendulkar branded phone

Smartron, an Indian information technology company, is gearing up to launch Tendulkar-branded smartphone on Wednesday in India.

The company, through its twitter channel, announced the launch date with an image featuring and a text that reads ‘Something big is on its way’.

The information related to hardware and software of the upcoming smartphone is scarce and the company has kept the lid on such information until the official launch. The smartphone will be called ‘srt.phone’ that reads a little different.

With the launch on Wednesday, the will become the first-ever signature smartphone endorsed by



Ready for a surprise? We're excited & can’t wait to share it with you all. #srtphone is on its way on 3rd May'17, are you ready? #TwoOfAKind pic.twitter.com/mw5a2NYMHw — (@smartronindia) April 28, 2017 The company does not have a vast line of product range and is currently offering just a smartphone – – and high-end tablet – Both the products are promoted as ‘designed and engineered in India’ and are currently available through major online e-commerce platform and offline retail stores. Last year, received an undisclosed amount of funding from cricketer Tendulkar, who is also a brand ambassador of the company.The company does not have a vast line of product range and is currently offering just a smartphone – – and high-end tablet – Both the products are promoted as ‘designed and engineered in India’ and are currently available through major online e-commerce platform and offline retail stores.