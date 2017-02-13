Commerce ministry seeks details regarding MIP

Domestic manufacturers had earlier called for restrictions like MIP on aluminium imports

The has sought certain clarifications from its mines counterpart with regard to imposition of minimum import price on and a decision on such a protectionist measure will be taken in a fortnight, a top official said.



The development follows a parliamentary panel stating that the Centre is considering more measures to safeguard the interest of the



"They (the commerce ministry) raised certain queries. We are sending replies of those queries to the commerce ministry," Mines Secretary told PTI.



Asked how soon a decision on imposition of on is expected, Kumar said "in 10-15 days".



The had earlier said that it was considering imposing a minimum import price (MIP) on aluminium, a move that may help stem a rise in cheaper shipments from overseas, hurting domestic manufacturers.



The domestic manufacturers had earlier called for restrictions like on imports, similar to the one on steel.



China, the biggest producer and consumer of metals, is exporting surplus amid weak domestic demand.



In August last year, the Association met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and pitched for protective steps against cheap



The situation is alarming as 50 per cent of the metal consumed in India is coming through imports, the body had said.



According to data, primary producers incurred losses of around Rs 4,025 crore last fiscal, much higher than Rs 1,480 crore in 2014-15.



India's annual consumption is 3 mt and production capacity 4 mt. Nearly half the consumption is met through imports, mostly from China.



Import of had increased by 159 per cent in 2015 compared to 2011 levels, sources said.

