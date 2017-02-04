Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

Over 125 craft paper mills face threat of closure
Business Standard

Commercial vehicle firms build inventory to meet demand

Price rise of about 10% is expected on vehicles, besides servicing issues for newer technology ones

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

truck, vehicle, Mahindra

Anticipating a surge in demand ahead of the implementation of BS-IV emission norms from April 1, commercial vehicle (CV) makers are building inventory. After a tough December quarter, they expect a better March quarter.

According to industry sources, 30,000 to 40,000 units have been kept as inventory to meet the demand. With the new norms, a price rise of close to 10 per cent is expected on vehicles, beside the servicing issues for newer technology ones.

E-mails in this regard sent to companies including Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Tata Motors were not answered. 

However, Leyland’s management in a recent analyst call said it expected this demand rise before the new norms and was preparing. 

An analyst who was part of the call recalled the management had indicated a preparatory inventory of around 11,000 vehicles.

Kamal Bali, managing director (MD), Volvo India, said after a temporary fall due to the effects of demonetisation for two months, both the light and medium and heavy duty segments of the CV industry were expected to stage a strong recovery in the March quarter. 

This is traditionally considered a strong quarter for the CV industry for various reasons, including the benefits of depreciation that these companies stand to enjoy before the next financial year begins.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Commercial vehicle firms build inventory to meet demand

Price rise of about 10% is expected on vehicles, besides servicing issues for newer technology ones

Price rise of about 10% is expected on vehicles, besides servicing issues for newer technology ones
Anticipating a surge in demand ahead of the implementation of BS-IV emission norms from April 1, commercial vehicle (CV) makers are building inventory. After a tough December quarter, they expect a better March quarter.

According to industry sources, 30,000 to 40,000 units have been kept as inventory to meet the demand. With the new norms, a price rise of close to 10 per cent is expected on vehicles, beside the servicing issues for newer technology ones.

E-mails in this regard sent to companies including Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Tata Motors were not answered. 

However, Leyland’s management in a recent analyst call said it expected this demand rise before the new norms and was preparing. 

An analyst who was part of the call recalled the management had indicated a preparatory inventory of around 11,000 vehicles.

Kamal Bali, managing director (MD), Volvo India, said after a temporary fall due to the effects of demonetisation for two months, both the light and medium and heavy duty segments of the CV industry were expected to stage a strong recovery in the March quarter. 

This is traditionally considered a strong quarter for the CV industry for various reasons, including the benefits of depreciation that these companies stand to enjoy before the next financial year begins.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Commercial vehicle firms build inventory to meet demand

Price rise of about 10% is expected on vehicles, besides servicing issues for newer technology ones

Anticipating a surge in demand ahead of the implementation of BS-IV emission norms from April 1, commercial vehicle (CV) makers are building inventory. After a tough December quarter, they expect a better March quarter.

According to industry sources, 30,000 to 40,000 units have been kept as inventory to meet the demand. With the new norms, a price rise of close to 10 per cent is expected on vehicles, beside the servicing issues for newer technology ones.

E-mails in this regard sent to companies including Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Tata Motors were not answered. 

However, Leyland’s management in a recent analyst call said it expected this demand rise before the new norms and was preparing. 

An analyst who was part of the call recalled the management had indicated a preparatory inventory of around 11,000 vehicles.

Kamal Bali, managing director (MD), Volvo India, said after a temporary fall due to the effects of demonetisation for two months, both the light and medium and heavy duty segments of the CV industry were expected to stage a strong recovery in the March quarter. 

This is traditionally considered a strong quarter for the CV industry for various reasons, including the benefits of depreciation that these companies stand to enjoy before the next financial year begins.

image
Business Standard
177 22