Commitment to global biz, irrespective of regions: Uber India's Amit Jain

Japanese giant SoftBank is planning to invest over $10 billion in Uber's global operations, a move that could spur consolidation in India's ride-hailing space. Amit Jain, president of Uber India, tells Alnoor Peermohamed that, regardless of recent management change and impending investment, the company remains focused on becoming profitable here, just as it has been over 12 months. Excerpts: The pace of growth in the industry has come down as payouts to drivers have reduced. Has that changed, has the growth come back? The way we think about this is, we are at the ...