Company culture is like a vine that needs a trellis, says Denise Lee Yohn

According to you culture building is often misunderstood. How does this lack of understanding as to what constitutes “culture” hamper a leader’s ability to build a strong organisation? A lot of the existing rhetoric on culture today suggests there is one right type of culture—a benevolent and supportive one.

So business leaders think they must be warm and friendly and treat employees like family members. Or they waste a lot of time, money and energy offering generous perks and throwing parties because they think that’s how you motivate employees. But ...