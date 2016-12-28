Computing process fudged? IndiGo questions on-time data at Mumbai airport

On-time performance is used by airlines to track punctuality of their flights.

On-time performance is used by airlines to track punctuality of their flights. The data is used for branding

IndiGo has questioned the on-time performance of airlines at the Mumbai airport, claiming the process of computation was prone to fudging. On-time performance, or OTP, is used by airlines to track punctuality of their flights. The data is used for branding. In a letter to the aviation sector regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo has said there was inconsistency between OTP data filed by other airlines at the Mumbai airport and the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM). Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the letter. A-CDM is a joint venture ...

Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis