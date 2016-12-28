Computing process fudged? IndiGo questions on-time data at Mumbai airport

IndiGo has questioned the on-time performance of airlines at the Mumbai airport, claiming the process of computation was prone to fudging. On-time performance, or OTP, is used by airlines to track punctuality of their flights. The data is used for branding. In a letter to the aviation sector regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo has said there was inconsistency between OTP data filed by other airlines at the Mumbai airport and the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM). Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the letter. A-CDM is a joint venture ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?