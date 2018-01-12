Container freight station operators face job loss as revenue volumes drop

With direct port delivery (DPD) services rising at Navi Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), (CFS) operators in the area are cutting jobs as revenue volumes drop amid high capital costs.

"Earlier, we were handling 4,500-5,000 containers a month. Since the service, this has halved to 2,000 containers. We obviously have had to shrink operations," Jude Fernandes, vice-president of KerryIndev Logistics, told Business Standard. "Nearly 40 per cent of subcontracts have been reduced by us. This has led to indirect job cuts.

Surveyors, drivers, security, house keeping and labour contracts are among the subcontract segments in the CFS sector. KerryIndev, with CFS facilities at JNPT, Chennai, Tuticorin and Puducherry, is a leading logistics service provider. It has 20 acres at Navi Mumbai, including 12 acres of container stockyard being used and over 2,000 employees.

services allow importers and consignees to take delivery of containers directly from port terminals, without having to park these at a CFS, before being taken to factories. This service was introduced in February 2016 and is currently actively on at JNPT, Chennai and Mundra ports. Among the major ports, has the highest number of CFS facilities, of close to 35 operators. Due to this,, an importer gets clearance for in two to three days from the earlier eight to 10 days. Currently, has 1,249 registered members for DPD, from about 700 members when introduced in 2016.

Allcargo Logistics, Gateway Distriparks, Navkar Corporation, and Balmer Lawrie are among those in the domestic CFS sector.

The latter is so structured that nearly 60 per cent of clients are importers using the facilities for eight to 10 days. The rest is of exporters, where the is parked for a much shorter duration. By the website, availing of services would mean saving of Rs 15,000-20,000 per container to the importer.

"With so many CFS operators at JNPT, there was already stiff competition. With service gaining traction, it is a double whammy for operators," explained Hitesh Avachat, senior manager at CARE Ratings.

Globally, no port has a CFS catering to storage of Across the world, is directly delivered from port to final destination. From the website, the share of volume handled in December 2017 has gone up to 36 per cent of the total, from 27 per cent in February the same year.

" has been a game changer but has a long way to go. All importers are still not ready and are still to adapt," said Vivek Singh Anand, president of the Mumbai and Nhava-Sheva Ship Agents Association.

For CFS entities, the cost of capital is high, as these facilities need sizable land lots to set up within the port town. With current land prices, it takes Rs 1.50-1.75 billion to set up a CFS near a port, said experts.

"The business environment is turning hostile for the CFS sector. There is already 50 per cent excess capacity and since revenue volumes are falling, no new player is coming to set up facilities," says Umesh Grover, secretary general of the Association of India.

The system's introduction featured in the World Bank's latest ease of doing business report, which put India 30 notches higher than a year before. Encouraged, private and less congested container port terminals such as Krishnapatnam and Visakhapatnam are offering

"Chennai port has shown good traction in from the begining. Currently, about 17 percent of the total is under and we aim to take it to 40 per cent," said B Vimal, traffic manager at Chennai Port.