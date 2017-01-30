Continuity in acceleration is the focus: Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh

IT services provider Limited's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday said he is focussed on continuity in acceleration that would be an engine of growth.

"There is continuity of a lot of things that involves business, that will really be the focus, especially can we accelerate within that continuity," Rakesh told reporters in response to a question.

He said, "... We will continue to do more of what involves and that will clearly be one engine of growth for us.

We will also continue to put more and more efforts in not just looking at what we got from HP, but clearly can we expand that..," he said.

"We also have access into portfolio companies of our larger share holders and can we build on that, and obviously we have to win business there...," he added.

Rakesh took over as CEO and additional director on the Board at with effect from January 29 from Ganesh Ayyar, whose tenure expired the previous day.

Detailing about his strategy towards domain expansion, Rakesh said he is also looking at geographic expansion.

He said, "We have a good base platform, obviously we are US-centric, we can also use the base we have in Europe and look for opportunities there...."

Until recently, Rakesh was the CEO and president of Syntel, a NASDAQ listed IT Services firm.

Stating that he did not have enough perspective right now to speak about challenges for Mphasis, Rakesh in response to a question said, the industry is going through some really interesting time and pointed out at headwinds because of digital transformation and immigration issues.

To another query on countering immigration headwinds, he said, "There are two ways to look at it, firstly what we need to do is to immediately ensure that there is no disruption from continuity perspective to our clients, I think we have done a fair bit of work on that in terms of evaluating what the impact will be... That plan is well underway and we continue to strengthen it as things evolve."

"The other way to look at it is, can we start smartly using intellectual property, automation and cognitive solution which in a way reduces some form of a reliance on having work force, or need for work force to be in client locations, especially for next gen services," he said.



Last year, private equity firm Blackstone had bought a majority stake in from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for about $1.1 billion.

On steps being taken to penetrate into portfolio companies post the deal closure in September, Rakesh said, "these things take time and the message to the team is that just because of we are also the part of the portfolio company, I don't think we cannot go and demand business."

"....We really think FY 18 is the time when we will start making much progress, which model is going to be, what deal it is going to be it is too early to say," he added.