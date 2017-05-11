Coolpad launches Cool Play 6 with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB memory & dual cameras

Coolpad, a China-based manufacturer, launched 6 in the home country. The is launched at CNY 1,499 that translates to approximately Rs 14,000 in Indian currency, and is currently undergoing pre-registration process in The is expected to go on sale from 16th May, 2017 in

The information about the 6 is still scarce and as per the reports in online media, the gaming-centric is targeted to gamer’s community who seek to have a within an affordable budget.

As for the specifications of the 6, the features 5.5-inch fullHD screen and is equipped with a mammoth 4,060 mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video watching and 6 hours of extreme

The features metal build and sports dual camera set-up at the rear. The dual camera set-up utilised Sony made 13-megapixel sensors that feature 6P lens, f/2.0 aperture and is assisted with dual-tone LED flash. The dual camera set-up allows for better monochrome pictures and great depth of field that blurs everything else but focused object to great extent.

The Cool 6 sports fingerprint scanner at the back, volume rockers and power key on the right and charging port surrounded with dual speakers at the bottom. The runs Android Nougat version 7.1.1 out of the box and is powered by Snapdragon 653 chipset. The offers 64 GB internal storage and whopping 6 GB of RAM. The memory can be extended further using microSD card slot.