Coolpad launches Cool Play 6 with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB memory & dual cameras

Coolpad, a China-based smartphone
manufacturer, launched Cool Play
6 smartphone
in the home country. The smartphone
is launched at CNY 1,499 that translates to approximately Rs 14,000 in Indian currency, and is currently undergoing pre-registration process in China.
The smartphone
is expected to go on sale from 16th May, 2017 in China.
The information about the Cool Play
6 smartphone
is still scarce and as per the reports in online media, the gaming-centric smartphone
is targeted to gamer’s community who seek to have a gaming smartphone
within an affordable budget.
As for the specifications of the Coolpad Cool Play
6, the smartphone
features 5.5-inch fullHD screen and is equipped with a mammoth 4,060 mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video watching and 6 hours of extreme gaming.
The smartphone
features metal build and sports dual camera set-up at the rear. The dual camera set-up utilised Sony made 13-megapixel sensors that feature 6P lens, f/2.0 aperture and is assisted with dual-tone LED flash. The dual camera set-up allows for better monochrome pictures and great depth of field that blurs everything else but focused object to great extent.
The Coolpad
Cool 6 sports fingerprint scanner at the back, volume rockers and power key on the right and USB Type-C
charging port surrounded with dual speakers at the bottom. The smartphone
runs Android Nougat version 7.1.1 out of the box and is powered by Qualcomm
Snapdragon 653 chipset. The smartphone
offers 64 GB internal storage and whopping 6 GB of RAM. The memory can be extended further using microSD card slot.
