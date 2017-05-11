Company
Coolpad launches Cool Play 6 with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB memory & dual cameras

The smartphone is expected to go on sale from 16th May in China

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, launched Cool Play 6 smartphone in the home country. The smartphone is launched at CNY 1,499 that translates to approximately Rs 14,000 in Indian currency, and is currently undergoing pre-registration process in China. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from 16th May, 2017 in China.

The information about the Cool Play 6 smartphone is still scarce and as per the reports in online media, the gaming-centric smartphone is targeted to gamer’s community who seek to have a gaming smartphone within an affordable budget.

As for the specifications of the Coolpad Cool Play 6, the smartphone features 5.5-inch fullHD screen and is equipped with a mammoth 4,060 mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video watching and 6 hours of extreme gaming. 

The smartphone features metal build and sports dual camera set-up at the rear. The dual camera set-up utilised Sony made 13-megapixel sensors that feature 6P lens, f/2.0 aperture and is assisted with dual-tone LED flash. The dual camera set-up allows for better monochrome pictures and great depth of field that blurs everything else but focused object to great extent.

The Coolpad Cool 6 sports fingerprint scanner at the back, volume rockers and power key on the right and USB Type-C charging port surrounded with dual speakers at the bottom. The smartphone runs Android Nougat version 7.1.1 out of the box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset. The smartphone offers 64 GB internal storage and whopping 6 GB of RAM. The memory can be extended further using microSD card slot. 

