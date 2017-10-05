Copaxone nod a booster dose for Natco

Shares of Natco Pharma gained 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 954.35 on Wednesday after its partner Mylan received the US regulator’s approval for the generic version of multiple-sclerosis treatment drug Copaxone. The Street is enthused with the news, as the much-awaited generic approval for Teva’s blockbuster multi-billion brand has finally come. In August, Mylan had indicated all major launches, including the generic Copaxone, would be deferred to 2018, looking at the ongoing challenges in the US and an uncertain regulatory environment. The ...