Coromandel gets green approval for Rs 225-cr expansion plan in Andhra

International, the country's second largest phosphatic fertiliser player, has received environmental clearance for raising production capacity of its facility at Vishakhapatnam in



The clearance to Rs 225-crore expansion project is subject to the compliance of specific and general conditions, the ministry said in a letter issued to the company.



The company's proposal is to raise phosphoric acid production capacity from 700 tonnes per day to 1,000 tonnes per day and other auxiliary facilities at Sriharipuram to achieve daily complex fertiliser production of 3,900 tonnes.The International's proposal was first vetted by an expert panel constituted under the Ministry. Based on its recommendation, the ministry has given a final nod to the project, according to the letter.The estimated project cost of the proposed upgradation and installations will be Rs 225 crore. Out of which, Rs 26.42 crore would be used for environmental management programmes.The mid-size company has phosphatic fertiliser plants at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, and Ennore and Ranipet in Tamil Nadu. It produces phosphatic fertilisers, plant protection chemicals, speciality nutrients, sulphur bentonite and potash.