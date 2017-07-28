Coromandel International's Q1 net profit jumps nine-fold to Rs 75 cr

The Hyderabad-based Coromandel International, a part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a nine-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.43 crore for the June quarter in FY18, as compared to Rs 7.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,289.43 crore, marking an increase of 10 per cent over Rs 2,060.30 in the corresponding quarter in FY17.

On a sequential basis, however, there was a decline in total income and net profit. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 144.27 crore for the quarter ending March 2017, while its total revenue stood at Rs 2,302.37 crore in the same period. The manufactures fertilisers and plant protection products.