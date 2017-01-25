Coromandel International's Q3 net profit grows by 38% at Rs 112 cr

has reported a 38.39 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 111.81 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of FY17 from Rs 80.79 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company's total income from operations has seen a sharp decline at Rs 2,270.80 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,782.63 crore in the corresponding previous quarter. Its overall expenses have also come down to Rs 2,059.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,640.53 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The financial results of the company include records pulled from its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate firms across the world. It has four complex fertiliser plants with a combined capacity of about 30 lakh tonnes, and seven single super phosphate plants (SSPs) with an overall capacity of 10 lakh tonnes.