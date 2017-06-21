Corporate boardrooms turn studios to celebrate Yoga Day

Corporate India, start-ups, retail chains are all warming up to join Modi on International Yoga Day

For Rajat Bansal, a 26-year-old coder with an National Capital Region-based tech major, Wednesday is going to be taxing. Reaching home on most nights about 10, Bansal would have to wake up at 4:30 on Wednesday morning and be at the office lawns in a track suit by 6 to be part of his company’s International Day celebrations.



His company, in a corporate email, has made it mandatory for all employees to be part of the event and promised a morning of “relaxation”, a free mat and of course healthy refreshments.



Bitten by the bug, Corporate India, start-ups, e-commerce players, even real estate firms are all warming up to join Prime Minister and be part of the third edition of International Day.



While the PM would be performing the asanas alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and 51,000 participants in Lucknow, Corporate India is turning its boardrooms into makeshift studios.



That’s not all, from providing mats to branded sportswear, to bringing in highly paid instructors and booking halls in five-star hotels, are doing everything to promote and endorse the PM’s healthy living plan.



Information Technology services major has planned a host of activities for the day.



“From short talks on yoga, work-life balance, a session on relaxation techniques and experiential session on meditation, we are organising a series of events. Employees would also be pledging to make an integral part of their daily lives,” the company said.



E-commerce major Amazon is also celebrating Day for the second time in a row. “More than 1,000 associates participated in different sessions that have been organised across 17 centres across the country,” an Amazon spokesperson said.



Start-ups, always in the race to do things differently, are even giving their own spin to



Mobikwik is organising a chair session for its 330 employees. “We, at Mobikwik, are celebrating International Day with a session of chair yoga, a customised form of at workplace to combat stress and increase your involvement in physical fitness,” a company spokesperson said.



has managed to become part of the corporate internal activities spend of many Some are shelling between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 to bring in celebrity experts.



Dealing with a new set of rules under Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), adjusting to the goods and services tax regime and dealing with the slump in the real estate sector can be quite stressful.



To help employees cope with all this, real estate major DLF is organising a mass session of its own.



“We are organising a special camp for DLF employees in Gurgaon and have arranged trained instructors to take the sessions,” Prakash Tewari, executive director, DLF Foundation. Another real estate firm Supertech is also organising a similar event for its employees as well as residents at one of its properties.



According experts, providing sports apparel and accessories for is a big business. Some have started making preparations two months in advance and human resources teams have made it part of their company activities calendars.



