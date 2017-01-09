Company
Cost control and expansion: Vistara aims to be leaner, fitter, profitable

With continued focus on premium service; expansion and cost control both promised

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

In September 1998, a frustrated Sujit Gupta, then director of Tata Industries, wrote to the civil aviation ministry that they were pulling out of the aviation foray planned with Singapore Airlines (SIA). That was after three years, four governments, three policy changes and numerous official postponements. Almost two decades later, life came a full circle on a Friday afternoon, when an Airbus A320 aircraft of Vistara, a full-service joint venture of Tata Sons and SIA, took off its for a maiden flight from Delhi to Mumbai. “After 20 years, the promoters have come together and ...

In September 1998, a frustrated Sujit Gupta, then director of Tata Industries, wrote to the civil aviation ministry that they were pulling out of the aviation foray planned with Singapore Airlines (SIA). That was after three years, four governments, three policy changes and numerous official postponements. Almost two decades later, life came a full circle on a Friday afternoon, when an Airbus A320 aircraft of Vistara, a full-service joint venture of Tata Sons and SIA, took off its for a maiden flight from Delhi to Mumbai. “After 20 years, the promoters have come together and ...

