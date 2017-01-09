Cost control and expansion: Vistara aims to be leaner, fitter, profitable

In September 1998, a frustrated Sujit Gupta, then director of Tata Industries, wrote to the civil aviation ministry that they were pulling out of the aviation foray planned with Singapore Airlines (SIA). That was after three years, four governments, three policy changes and numerous official postponements. Almost two decades later, life came a full circle on a Friday afternoon, when an Airbus A320 aircraft of Vistara, a full-service joint venture of Tata Sons and SIA, took off its for a maiden flight from Delhi to Mumbai. “After 20 years, the promoters have come together and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?