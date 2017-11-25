Cost overrun, lack of long-term PPAs hurt credit profile of IPPs

Capital cost escalation, domestic coal availability issues, continued shortfall in domestic gas availability and drying up of long-term (PPAs) have adversely affected the credit profile of leading (independent power producers) in the private power sector.

A report on the Indian power sector by says concerns on tariff viability for with competitively bid are due to inability to pass on increase in fuel cost and the risk of under-recovery in fixed charges in case of any significant escalation in capital costs. Along with these issues, the debt level of has shot up due to the sizeable capital expenditure incurred.

The study has covered eight leading private IPPs, who between them, have a generation capacity totalling 40,000 Mw. Total debt level for the eight power producers has more than doubled from Rs 88,700 crore (as on March 2011) to Rs 1.95 lakh crore at the end of March 2011. The sampled by include Ltd, Company Ltd, Ltd, Ltd, Ltd, Ltd, Ltd and Ltd.

Between March 2011 and March 2017, the debt coverage metrics of these deteriorated with gearing level (ratio of total debt and tangible net worth) increasing from 1.5 times to 2.5 times. has declined sharply from 4.6 times in FY11 to 1.2 times in FY17.

The report points out that the overall progress in signing of long-term by state owned distribution utilities remained slow. Only four states- Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh invited bids for long-term power procurement over the past four years. But, of the total bid capacity of 7600 Mw by utilities in these states, have been signed for only 1,400 Mw by the utilities in Kerala and Telangana whereas the signing of or 2,400 Mw capacity bid out by Andhra Pradesh utilities is still pending. Also, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the bidding process for 3800 Mw which was conducted in calendar 2016.

Many of the recently commissioned and under-construction projects with competitively bid-based remain exposed to the risk of under-recovery of fixed charges because of the significant increase in capital costs following delays in execution, exchange rate volatility, funding problems and such other issues coupled with the non-escalable or limited escalable nature of the competitively bid-based tariffs. For Icra’s sample of 23 IPPs, the average escalation in capital cost is about 40 per cent of the appraised project cost.

In the private IPP segment, gas based generation capacity of about 12,000 Mw is either stranded or under-utilised due to non-availability of domestic gas and reluctance of power distribution (discoms) to procure power generated by using because of the higher generation cost.