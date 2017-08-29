CPCL to invest Rs 1,495 cr to create BS-VI fuel for automobile industry

Chennai Corporation (CPCL), a subsidiary of (IOC), is planning to invest about Rs 1,495 crore to produce for the The only stand-alone in the country, CPCL, said that it is looking at setting up a nine million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion project. All the Indian refineries are required to produce BS-VI specification auto fuels, effective from April 2020, in order to reduce content in automotive fuels, to improve environmental aspects.

has initiated measures to revamp diesel hydro-treating (DHDT) unit capacity and to set up a new FCCU plant to meet HSD and MS quality standards, respectively.

The company said estimated investment in the proposed project is about Rs 1,495 crore. The existing unit is being revamped to increase the capacity from 1.8 to 2.4 mtpa along with a new recovery unit and other associated facilities.

Further, to meet the requirement of BS-VI norms, installation of new FCC gasoline unit with a capacity of 0.6 mtpa along with other associated facilities, is under implementation. The project is expected to be mechanically completed by June 2019.

CPCL’s expansion plans in the Cauvery basin in Nagapattinam district of is awaiting for various regulator approvals for further procedures.