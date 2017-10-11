CRISIL files consent plea in Amtek Auto case

Credit rating agency CRISIL has filed a consent application before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Amtek Auto rating suspension case. In July, the markets regulator had issued a show-cause notice to CRISIL and Credit Analysis and Research (CARE) for not following proper process while evaluating the Amtek Auto debentures. In August 2015, the automaker had defaulted on a repayment obligation worth Rs 800 crore, triggering a redemption crisis at JPMorgan Mutual Fund, which has exposure to its debentures through two debt schemes — JPMorgan ...