CRISIL to acquire data analytics firm Pragmatix for Rs 56 cr

CRISIL will acquire 100 per cent stake in the data analytics firm (‘Pragmatix’) for consideration of Rs 56 crore.

It has signed definitive agreement to acquire the company.

Pragmatix, set up seven years ago, has built and deployed solutions across the risk, sales, and finance domains in India, Middle East and North America. It has 110 employees as on date, CRISIL said in a statement.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The parties expect to close the transaction during the first quarter of 2018. Pragmatix’s founders and their team will join CRISIL post the completion of the transaction.

Pragmatix is focused on delivering cutting edge solutions in the ‘data to intelligence’ lifecycle to the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) vertical.