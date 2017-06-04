Crowdsourcing for innovation

Bengaluru-based HackerEarth has changed its focus to talent management and hackathons

Bengaluru-based HackerEarth has changed its focus to talent management and hackathons

Bengaluru-based HackerEarth, which started as a recruitment facilitator, has changed its focus to talent management and hackathons, says Gireesh Babu Fact Box Launch date: November 2012 Area of business: Innovation and talent management Founders: Sachin Gupta and Vivek Prakash Funding: Series-A funding of $4.5 million from DHI Group; It has raised a seed round of $500,000 from Prime Ventures in February, 2014. GSF Global accelerator funding of ...

Gireesh Babu