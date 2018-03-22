CSR spending of Indian companies up by 14% in last 2 fiscals: Report

spending of up by 14% in last 2 fiscals: ReportIndian corporates have upped their (CSR) spending, which has seen a 14 per cent rise over the last two fiscals, despite a moderate growth in net profits, says a survey.

The finds were based on an analysis of 1,186 eligible and listed by

"Over the past two fiscals, the amount spent on (CSR) has surged at a compound annual growth rate of 14 per cent, despite a lukewarm 5 per cent growth in net profit," the survey showed.

It said more number of corporates are using non-government organisations (NGOs) as implementing agencies for spending.

"As many as 74 per cent of the eligible companies, including two-thirds of the small ones, used implementing agencies (NGOs) last fiscal when spending on CSR," it said.

The survey, however, indicated that almost two-thirds of the respondents had less than five dedicated personnel for activities, indicating have underinvested in building their own capacity to provide strong oversight.

It said the stipulation that overhead costs cannot exceed 5 per cent of the total spend could be one of the key drivers for dedicating a small team for

"An increase in the limit can ensure a more direct involvement of by helping them build bigger teams for Also, as the use of implementing agencies is inevitable for execution, steps can be taken to promote benchmarking of NGOs to gauge their execution capability and in standardisation," Crisil Foundation's Ramraj Pai, said.