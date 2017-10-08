CureFit: Building a new 'cult'

In health and wellness start-up CureFit’s Bengaluru office, employees have a little competition going on among themselves to see who is the fittest. Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, the founders, are proudly placed in the number one and two spots, respectively. Practise what you preach, a phrase often lost among the top executives in companies, seems to resonate strongly among those at CureFit. The start-up, focused on promoting healthier lifestyles among the masses, says where better to start than home. Bansal, who founded online fashion start-up Myntra and ...