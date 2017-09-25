Customer engagement platform Mobikon sees opportunity in restaurants

Gajalee, a seafood restaurant in Mumbai in business for 29 years, boasts of its expertise in serving delectable Maharashtrian coastal cuisine. But, the eatery is niche, attracting a limited clientele. That is when Mobikon came in as a partner and helped Gajalee to improve customer satisfaction through feedback and marketing insights. Mobikon claims it has helped Gajalee to improve its annual revenue by 15 per cent. Mobikon, a customer engagement and analytics platform for the hospitality industry, helps restaurants improve their business by connecting to their customers the right ...