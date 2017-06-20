CV makers or financiers, whom to bet on?

The BSE Auto index scaled a 52-week high last week

Automobile companies have been the biggest gainers on the bourses this year. The BSE Auto index scaled a 52-week high last week, with Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor gaining 24-50 per cent year-to-date. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ashok Leyland have been top gainers with a 17-18 per cent increase in their stock prices since January despite the overhang of a change in emission norms and a tough March quarter.A part of stock price run-up for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), or automakers, may also be credited to the hopes of a normal monsoon this year. Earnings and sales volume growth for OEMs may remain muted in the first half of FY18 for various reasons, including dealer-level adjustments for goods and services tax (GST), and the ability to implement a price hike. The Street is anticipating a 100-120 basis point pressure on the operating margins of OEMs. But, it is likely that margins may deteriorate even further as OEMs, including commercial vehicle ...

Automobile companies have been the biggest gainers on the bourses this year. The BSE Auto index scaled a 52-week high last week, with Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor gaining 24-50 per cent year-to-date. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ashok Leyland have been top gainers with a 17-18 per cent increase in their stock prices since January despite the overhang of a change in emission norms and a tough March quarter. A part of stock price run-up for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), or automakers, may also be credited to the hopes of a normal monsoon this year. Earnings and ...

Hamsini Karthik