Business Standard

Cyient acquires Certon Software in fifth deal in under three years

Certon, with $6 mn in revenue, is an IP-led provider of full product life-cycle engineering services

Dasarath Reddy  |  Hyderabad 

Cyient acquires Certon Software

Cyient Limited on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient Inc has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Certon-based in Melbourne and Florida.

Certon Software Inc is an IP-led innovative provider of full product life-cycle engineering services to companies seeking certification approval for safety-critical systems, embedded software, and electronic hardware. Cyient did not disclose the deal value.

Incorporated in 2006, Certon employs a core team of around 45 people, with revenue at current run rate of $6 million. This is Cyient's fifth acquisition in the last two and half years as part of its design-build-maintain strategy. It has a strong cash position of $127 million and will continue to look for acquisitions, the company said.

The acquisition of Certon will strengthen Cyient's aerospace business by adding unique model based systems, engineering tools and test automation capabilities targeted at the safety-critical embedded systems, software, and electronic hardware domain, it said.

