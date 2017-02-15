Cyient ties up with Italian power systems supplier

ASE SpA, an Italian supplier of power generation and distribution systems to the aerospace and defence industry and Hyderabad-based Cyient today announced a go-to-market agreement for joint market development of products in the electric power generation area. The collaboration is intended to provide full life-cycle services, products, and systems to the aerospace and defence industry, Cyient said.
The combination of Cyient's industry knowledge and experience combined with ASE's expertise will help to develop new products and solutions in electrical power generation and also in conversion, management and distribution systems, according to the company.
"The collaboration coincides with our strategy of being a leading global provider of design, build, and maintain solutions for the aerospace and defence industry. IT also enables both Cyient and ASE to leverage each other's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, thus increasing support to OEMs and improving life service offerings to existing and future clients,"Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and CEO of Cyient said.
