D-Mart results: Avenue Supermarts has all engines firing

Avenue Supermarts’ for the March 2017 quarter (Q4) should put to rest concerns about its rich valuations expressed by some market participants. Strong same store sales growth (SSSG) of over 20% plus, over 40% growth in both as well as (over the March 2016 quarter) and stable EBITDA margin were key highlights of the company’s The Avenue Supermarts' stock, which scaled to its all-time high on Friday in anticipation of strong results, currently trades at 52 times FY19 estimated earnings. On the basis of FY17 numbers though, the price-to-earnings (PE) multiple is a whopping 104. The difference between FY17 and FY19 PE indicates the high growth expectations the market has from the company.

However, even as these valuations are on the higher side, they are unlikely to correct in a hurry given the company’s focus on delivering profitable growth, a business model that none have been able to replicate in the domestic industry, low floating stock in the counter and consequently, high demand from investors.

While demonetisation provided some fillip to the company’s December quarter revenues, this metric normalised in Q4. Ignatius Navil Noronha, CEO and MD at Avenue Supermarts, says, “It is very hard to decipher the upside from demonetisation. Sales have come back to normal levels in the March quarter. We are quite happy with what we have delivered.”

The company’s standalone from operations stood at Rs 3,111 crore in Q4, up 41% year-on-year basis. EBITDA margin remained stable at seven% even as grew 48% to Rs 97 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, jumped 51.6% to Rs 483 crore, compared to Rs 318 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, while total revenue stood at Rs 11,912 crore, compared to Rs 8,595 crore during FY16.

Going ahead, apart from healthy revenue growth, earnings will also get a leg up from reduction in the company’s debt, which will drive interest cost savings of about Rs 60 crore. In FY17, the company paid Rs 122 crore towards interest costs.

Overall, the company’s strategy of adding stores in existing markets coupled with a low-fixed cost ownership model enable it to offer value to consumers and deliver robust SSSG. Consistent financial performance, robust return ratios (return on equity of 28%), faster inventory turnover are amongst the key strengths of The company's business model and enviable financials are key reasons for investors' bullishness.

While peers such as Big Bazaar offer big discounts on select days in a year, does not have any such offers. Though it matches the prices offered by Big Bazaar on such days. It also keeps an eye on advertising costs and keeps overall costs firmly under check. The company has a 50% stake in its e-commerce venture - Avenue E-commerce Limited, which will enable it to tap into the rising popularity of e--commerce channel as well.

In this backdrop, it is not surprising that most analysts are positive on the scrip despite high valuations.