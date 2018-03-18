D P World buys 90% stake in Indian logistics firm Continental Warehouse

JUST IN
H&M to expand retail presence in India, plans to hire 800 in 2018
Business Standard

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Containers are seen on a container ship at DP World, Southampton Docks, in Southampton Containers are seen on a container ship at DP World, Southampton Docks. | Photo: Reuters

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Sunday it had bought a logistics firm in Peru for $315.7 million, giving it a 50 percent stake in the country's second largest container terminal.

The acquisition of Cosmos Agencia Maritima, which also offers maritime services, gives it half-ownership of Euroandinos Port Terminals which operates the port of Paita.

Dubai-owned DP World operates several ports in South America, including a container terminal in Peru's Port Callao.

DP World also said in a separate announcement that its joint venture with India's National Infrastructure Investment Fund had bought a 90 percent stake in Mumbai-based logistics firm Continental Warehouse Corp.

The acquisition was the first made by the joint venture which has said it plans to invest up to $3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase consideration is less than 5 percent of DP World's net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2017, it said.

Last week, DP World reported 14.9 percent rise in 2017 profit to $1.18 billion.

 

 
First Published: Sun, March 18 2018. 17:13 IST

