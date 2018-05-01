JUST IN
Business Standard

Dabur India Q4 net profit up 19% to Rs 3.97 billion

The Ayurveda major's revenue for 2017-18 remained flat at Rs 77.48 billion compared to the previous year's Rs 77 billion

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Dabur CEO Sunil Duggal
Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3.97 billion for the quarter ended March 30, 2018, against Rs 3.33 billion in the year-ago period.

Operating revenue grew 6.2 per cent to Rs 20.33 billion during the quarter, from Rs 19.15 billion a year ago. The domestic fast-moving consumer goods business reported a volume growth of 7.7 per cent during the quarter and its operating margin touched a high of 27.2 per cent.

The Ayurveda major’s revenue for 2017-18 remained flat at Rs 77.48 billion compared to the previous year’s Rs 77 billion.

Net profit rose 6 per cent to Rs 13.58 billion, from Rs 12.8 billion in 2016-17.

“We are witnessing early signs of revival in consumer sentiment, especially in rural India. Rural demand has been growing at a faster pace. Favourable monsoon and a likely stimulus by the government as part of its overall thrust on rural growth is expected to further boost rural demand,” said Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, Dabur India.
