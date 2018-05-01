Dabur India Q4 net profit up 19% to Rs 3.97 billion

-
ALSO READConsumer demand, rural economy revival to propel Dabur India's prospects Dabur India Q3 net rises 13%; GST, exchange rate impact topline growth Dabur's Amit Burman leads investment in fresh meat e-tailer Zappfresh Consumer goods firms take steps to counter Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Hero, Dabur promoters submit joint bid to buy stake in Fortis Healthcare
-
Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3.97 billion for the quarter ended March 30, 2018, against Rs 3.33 billion in the year-ago period.
Operating revenue grew 6.2 per cent to Rs 20.33 billion during the quarter, from Rs 19.15 billion a year ago. The domestic fast-moving consumer goods business reported a volume growth of 7.7 per cent during the quarter and its operating margin touched a high of 27.2 per cent.
The Ayurveda major’s revenue for 2017-18 remained flat at Rs 77.48 billion compared to the previous year’s Rs 77 billion.
Net profit rose 6 per cent to Rs 13.58 billion, from Rs 12.8 billion in 2016-17.
“We are witnessing early signs of revival in consumer sentiment, especially in rural India. Rural demand has been growing at a faster pace. Favourable monsoon and a likely stimulus by the government as part of its overall thrust on rural growth is expected to further boost rural demand,” said Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, Dabur India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU