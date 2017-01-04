Daimler drives to become Motherson's second biggest customer

Country's biggest auto component company Sumi is seeing a new pecking order emerge in its global customer base. German company Daimler, manufacturers of luxury cars, has quickly moved to become the second biggest global customer of from the sixth slot just a year ago. In doing so, has overtaken the likes of Volkswagen and Ford and now brings over one-tenth of the revenue for Motherson.

German luxury car maker, Audi, remains the largest contributor to the revenue for last few years, accounting for about one-fifth of sales. happens to be part of the German automobile major Volkswagen Group, but treats it and other Group brands like Seat and Porsche as individual customers.

clocked a revenue of Rs 38,677 crore in FY16. Only 14 per cent of this comes from India operations for the company which was set up in the early 1980s to supply a component to Maruti800 car. The company grew its international business, primarily through a series of acquisitions and caters to most global vehicle manufacturers.

Daimler's association with dates back to 1997 when it the Noida-headquartered company first sold components to the German company in India. In the last few years, made large investments in expanding its capacities for Daimler's global expansion in markets like Germany, and Hungary. supplies exterior mirrors, door panels, bumpers and other trim parts to Daimler.

G N Gauba, chief financial officer at said no two models of a car maker ever uses the same product from his company. "There is an opportunity to re-design the component and add more value every time a car is being relaunched". Motherson's revenue from is poised to rise further significantly. This is because in April 2015 received a new order worth Rs 15,400 crore from for a number of new future cars of Mercedes Benz. The amount will be realized over the lifetime of these orders beginning 2018.

is setting up two new manufacturing facilities- in US and Hungary- to service the new orders. The Hungary unit is expected to become operational in Q4 of FY18 while the US plant will go on stream from first quarter of FY19. already runs three dedicated facilities, two in and one in to cater to Daimler.

As a strategy, aims to de-risk its portfolio and is consciously working on a policy where no single customer/country or component will constitute more than 15 per cent of its revenue. Gauba said the company will continue to grow its business and that will bring the reliability on any single customer down even though the actual contribution may continue to grow.