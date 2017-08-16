Dairy firms' Q1 profit margins slip on high milk procurement cost

Operating margins of remained under pressure in the June quarter due to an increase in procurement cost and reduced supply of raw material on farmers' week-long strike in May.

After a sharp increase in topline to Rs 616.44 crore for the April-June quarter, Chandrababu Naidu-promoted Foods posted net profit at Rs 10.37 crore for Q1FY18, a sharp decline from Rs 17.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Similarly, Ltd reported a sharp decline in its June quarter profits to Rs 27.88 crore, from Rs 42.27 crore a year ago, while Umang Dairies posted a loss of Rs 2.90 crore compared to a Rs 1.48 crore profit. Interestingly, net sales of both jumped by 7 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

with increased focus on value-added products, such as Foods and Hatsun Agro Products, however, have maintained their profit margins in the June quarter despite interruption in supply due to the farmers' mass protest and roadblock. While organised sector players are adjusting increase in compliance cost of GST (goods and services tax), rollout without an increase in product prices, unorganised sector players are considering raising prices by Rs 2-4 a kg to pass on the increased cost burden to consumers.

"Gross margins of Foods were impacted by an increase in procurement cost which the company was unable to pass on to the consumers completely. EBITDA margins at 4.4 per cent was also hit by loss making Reliance business and increase in other expenditure which grew by 37.8 per cent yoy a function of higher branding expenditure. However, the company is confident with initiatives taken on cost optimization and expectation of lower procurement cost post monsoons. We expect the recovery to be gradual," said Dhaval Mehta, an analyst with Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

has formed a joint venture with a France-based company Novandie SNC for manufacturing of yogurts and frozen desserts with an accumulative capex of Rs 75 crore in next five years. The company envisages Rs 300 crore of revenue from this joint venture in next six years when the plant is fully operational.

Trade sources said the average procurement cost jumped by 6-10 per cent in April-June quarter depending upon the location of the plant and proximity of plants from collection centres. Supply of raw got interrupted in May due to farmers' nationwide strike and pouring of on roads in protest of low realisation. Farmers were demanding implementation of M S Swaminathan report with a sharp increase in prices.

According to R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which sales brand products, " prices had declined drastically over the last one year. prices, therefore are recovering. Prices are likely to remain stabilised now."

" prices started moving up since December 2016 with average cow prices ranging between Rs 28 - 29 a litre now. Buffalo milk, however, is procured at Rs 38 a litre in the north Indian states. supply got interrupted in May across the country due to farmers' nationwide strike. But, with the peak arrival season in October, prices might decline by Rs 1-2 a litre which would benefit being GST costs fully absorbed by them," said Shirish Upadhyay, senior vice president (Strategic Planning), Foods Ltd, the producer of "Gowardhan" and "Go" brands products.

"We intend to increase our direct procurement to over 50% over the next 3-4 years. This would accelerate the transition towards B2C by enabling faster shifting of our product mix towards consumer products, primarily fresh and value-added products. With our persistent focus on B2C segment, strong position in north markets, and planned product rollouts of value-added products, we shall continue to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years. We believe favourable demographics such as rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyle would further support our growth story," said Nawal Sharma, president & head business transformation, Ltd.