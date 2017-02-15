Dalian Wanda plans to invest $10 billion in India

They are pressing for certain concessions as well as relaxation in some regulatory norms

Representatives of Chinese real estate giant Dalian Wanda, which plans to invest $10 billion in India, met DIPP officials here on Wednesday to press for certain concessions as well as relaxation in some regulatory norms.



According to sources, the world's largest property developer wants to bring $10 billion into as external commercial borrowings (ECBs) as against the $750 million limit permitted by RBI.



During the meeting with DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek, the company officials are understood to have sought concessions for the industrial park that the firm is planning to develop in and other including breaks on corporate and service besides customs and import duties similar to



The Chinese real estate major is also seeking permission to sell plots that are underdeveloped or only partially developed in its proposed industrial park in



A group of official who attended the meeting declined to comment on the development saying "it is something that is in process".



According to officials, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is pursuing the concessions sought by the firm with other ministries, departments and regulators since many of these demands are outside the current overseas investment policy framework.



The Group is owned by one of China's richest men Wang Jianlin.

Press Trust of India