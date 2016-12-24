Dangal beats note ban blues, is off to a promising start

Aamir Khan-starrer rakes in Rs 30 cr on opening day in India, could cross Rs 100 cr in three days

Disney India’s Dangal, which released on Christmas weekend has clocked Rs 29.78 crore on opening in India. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is the story of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat (played by and Fatima Sana Shaikh) and their relationship with their father, also a wrestler, (Aamir Khan).



was released in 4,300 screens in India on Friday, followed by overseas releases on Wednesday in the US, Gulf and UK. The opening trend in India is in line with the global trend, as the movie collected close to a million dollars from the UK, US and Gulf market on day-1.





How they fared at the Box Office Film Opening Day Collection (Rs cr) Sultan 36.54 Dangal 29.78 MS Dhoni–The Untold Story 21.3 Fan 19.2 Housefull-3 15.21 Source: Industry estimates

Urvi Malvania

Occupancy rates on Friday were healthy and collections are expected to see a jump of 25-30 per cent on Saturday, and sustain growth on Sunday. By trade estimates, the film should cross Rs 100 crore in the first three days comfortably, in India only.Western territories of Maharashtra and Gujarat contributed as expected to the collections. In addition, the Bihar and heartland belt also saw traction, while the South Indian dubs contributed to nearly Rs 60 lakh in collection. The film was released in Hindi with Tamil and Telugu dubs (nearly 250 screens for the dubs).Made at Rs 75 crore, the film needs to make Rs 150 crore to break even and book profits. Given the opening trend, this should be achieved in the first week itself, and the next weekend being the New Year weekend, pundits gather that collections will sustain well then too. Estimates peg that the effect of demonetisation has played a role, but not to the extent as was feared. Trade pundits put the collection impact of demonetisation at around 10 per cent (which translates to a loss of collection to the tune of Rs 3 crore).The film has made close to $2 million overseas in the first two days and hopes to continue its healthy run over the festive weekend. While it opened well in the traditional Bollywood territories like North America, UK and UAE, it went on to become the best Hindi film opener in Australia at $181,000.is currently the second highest opener of 2016, following Salman Khan’s (Rs 36.54 crroe), which released over Eid. It is also the second best opening for an film, the best being 2013’s Dhoom 3 at Rs 36 crore. Interestingly, the top three openers this year (the third being Fox Star Studios’ MS Dhoni – The Untold Story) tell stories based on sportspersons or have sports at the centre of the story.