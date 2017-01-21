'Dangal' edges close to Rs 400 crore mark in India

superstar Aamir Khans sports drama "Dangal" — which has already garnered the "highest grosser of Hindi cinema" — is going strong at theatres even after four weeks since its release. The film had raked in Rs 376.14 crore at the domestic box office till Friday.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which released on December 23 last year, has become the first film to cross the Rs 375 crore mark after collecting Rs 1.19 crore on its fifth Friday in theatres, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

"Dangal" is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. It has been lauded by the audiences for its powerful portrayal of the story of Phogat, who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Apart from Aamir, the film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar.