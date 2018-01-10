Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT pre-bookings open, deliveries to start from Jan 23

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Datsun redi-GO
Photo: www.datsun.co.in

Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it has commenced pre-launch booking for Datsun redi-GO 1.0L Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Customers can now pre-book their Datsun redi-GO 1.0L AMT with a payment Rs 10,000 at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships, the company said in a statement.

Deliveries of the model would commence from January 23, 2018, it added.

"With the new redi-GO AMT, we aim to provide consumers with the convenience of city drive at an accessible price and best in class ground clearance, mileage, head room space, high seating position and attractive design," Nissan Motor India MD Jerome Saigot said.

The Datsun redi-GO1.0L AMT is powered by Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder engine, paired with a five-speed automated transmission.

First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 19:56 IST

