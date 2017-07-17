Datsun's redi-GO variant to commence delivery on July 26

After the commencement of pre-launch bookings for the 1.0L from July 11, on Monday announced the delivery dates for the new vehicles to begin from July 26.

The 1.0L is powered by the Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder fuel-efficient engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

"With positive customer responses to the and SPORT, we are delighted to offer the 1.0L with the iSAT engine, which is an ideal package for customers looking for attractive design, and performance," said Jerome Saigot, VP-

Launched in in June 2016, the is a versatile car that combines the roominess, agility and of an urban hatchback with best-in-class ground clearance (185mm) and high seating position.

Customers can pre-book their 1.0L with a fully refundable down payment of Rs. 10,000 at and dealerships.