Datsun's redi-GO variant to commence delivery on July 26

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Datsun's redi-GO (Photo: Twitter, @DatsunIndia)

After the commencement of pre-launch bookings for the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L from July 11, Datsun India on Monday announced the delivery dates for the new vehicles to begin from July 26.

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is powered by the Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder fuel-efficient engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

"With positive customer responses to the redi-GO and redi-GO SPORT, we are delighted to offer the redi-GO 1.0L with the iSAT engine, which is an ideal package for customers looking for attractive design, power and performance," said Jerome Saigot, VP- Datsun India.

Launched in India in June 2016, the redi-GO is a versatile car that combines the roominess, agility and efficiency of an urban hatchback with best-in-class ground clearance (185mm) and high seating position.

Customers can pre-book their Datsun redi-GO 1.0L with a fully refundable down payment of Rs. 10,000 at Nissan and Datsun dealerships.

