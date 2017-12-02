Day 1 of IIT placements: Madras bags 99 offers, Roorkee 68 in first slot

The number of offers made at Indian Institute of Technology- grew nearly 40 per cent for the first slot on the day of final placements at 99, up from 71 last year for the same period.

IIT- attracted 68 offers in the first slot on day one, several of which came during the ‘graveyard session’ in the early hours of Friday. Marquee recruiters Microsoft, Uber, Apple, Nasdaq, Goldman Sachs, Isro, Oracle, and led the pack of recruiters in the first and second slots on day one.

Recruiting for the first time at IIT-Kharagpur, Apple Inc made five offers.

IIT-Bombay said recruiters included Procter & Gamble, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Texas Instruments, GE and International offers on the first slot of day one came from and “The overall selections with respect to the numbers were good and are likely to sharply improve in the coming few days,” the institute stated.

IIT-Kharagpur saw 29 visiting. Among the bigger names were Flipkart, HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Vedanta, Qualcomm, Microsoft, ITC and

To encourage students to join core sectors, IIT-Kharagpur organised early placements for public sector units, resulting in and ONGC making 13 offers. In 2016, day one had seen 134 offers, as against the anticipated 160-plus this year, adding to the boost of about 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs). Sector-wise, data analytics and software are the two booming domains this year, the institute stated.

Of the 99 offers made in the first slot of Day one at IIT-Madras, nine were international offers by Microsoft, Uber, Rubrik and made six offers.

According to Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement, IIT-Madras, there has been an increase in research-oriented profiles that are offering. “Domains like core, R&D, IT, consulting, finance and analytics led the recruitments. Also, last year, we didn’t have many FMCG firms but we have them this year.”

In the second slot, 14 with 30 profiles were scheduled, including Group India, EXL Services, Flipkart, Oracle, Samsung R&D, and A little over 1,100 students are registered for placement this year from IIT-Madras, for 400-odd profiles from nearly 280 that plan to visit in the first phase of placements till December 10. Last year, 226 came to the campus.

At IIT-Roorkee, of the 68 offers, 58 were made during the graveyard session. The offers included four international ones by Redmond and Webstaff. The graveyard session offers had 21 core sector and 37 non-core sector jobs.

About 225 are to participate in the first phase of final placements at IIT-Bombay, with 1,700 students registering. On Day 2, IIT-Kharagpur is to host 36 The institute will be looking to place a batch of about 1,900 students this placement season.