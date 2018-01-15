DCB Bank raises Rs 1.5 billion via bonds on private placement basis

on Monday said it has raised Rs 1.5 billion (Rs 150 crore) through issuance of bonds on a basis. The bank in a regulatory filing said that the raising committee of its board of directors issued and "allotted 15,000 non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel-III compliant tier 2 bonds, for inclusion in tier 2 of the bank in the nature of debentures of the face value of Rs 100,000 each at par aggregating to Rs 1.5 billion (Rs 150 crore) on basis". These bonds carry an interest rate of 9.85 per cent per annum for a period of ten years from January 12, 2018. Shares of were trading 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 200.70 on BSE.