Deal confirmed: Axis Bank buys FreeCharge from Snapdeal for $60 mn

1 bn videos, 55 bn messages a day: WhatsApp gets a boost from design revamp
Business Standard

Axis Bank's financial chief put the move in context, saying digital payments were surging in India

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

FreeCharge

Axis Bank Ltd , India's seventh-biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy mobile payments wallet provider FreeCharge from e-commerce company Snapdeal for Rs 385 crore ($60.04 million).
 

"Digital payments in India are surging. Government policies are driving a less-cash economy," Axis Bank finance chief Jairam Sridharan told a news conference after announcing the deal.
 

 

 

