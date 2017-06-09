Dealers mull legal action against General Motors over compensation

Around 70 dealers are planning to visit the company headquarters in the US to make a representation.
In May, GM announced that it would stop selling cars in India's domestic market by December 2017 and would use its local manufacturing base at Talegaon, near Pune, to focus on the export markets. The company also said it would continue to support the Chevrolet customers and honour warranties, besides working closely with the affected customers and dealers on a transition plan. The American carmaker felt the domestic operations were not profitable and not in line with the expectations of operating profit margins that it had for the other markets.
This works out to a meagre 8.5% of the investments he has made. For some dealers, the amount is slightly higher at 10-15% of their cumulative investments.
GM has worked out a compensation formula, which is based on average retail sales in the past two years as well as the age of the dealership.
A company spokesperson said GM India recognised the strong partnership with its dealers and was meeting them individually and working on a plan to address their concerns. “GM India is working directly with its dealers to transition to authorised service outlets and to recognise some of the investments made in dealerships. These discussions are confidential,” the spokesperson added.
Dealers, however, feel that the decision to exit India and the compensation formula designed by the company are arbitrary. Around 50-60 of them approached the FADA recently, said John Paul, president, FADA. “Many of them were also not our members. We are helping them in this fight. They feel they did not get a fair deal. Their investments were made based on the company's investment announcements and model introduction plans,” Paul said.
“Around 50% of them might just settle for the measly compensation offered by the company as they do not have the might to endure a lengthy legal battle with the car major,” said a FADA source.
FADA now plans to discuss the issue with the government as the dealers have been affected financially and an estimated 9,500 jobs are at stake. Most dealers are not open to switch to being authorised service centres for GM India as they do not see business viability in that.
