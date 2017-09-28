Dealing with debt: Deleveraging infrastructure for future growth

Future Retail, the flagship firm of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, has been the best-performing retail stock this year, with 326 per cent gain in market value to Rs 26,807 crore on the BSE. The stock surged as investors cheered operational gains following Biyani’s restructuring plan that has seen emergence of four companies out of erstwhile Pantaloon Retail. The Future Group operates through its retail arm, Future Retail; new fashion retail business, Future Lifestyle Fashions; the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, Future Consumer Enterprises; and retail ...